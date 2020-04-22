Majority of La Liga players want further health guarantees before return

A majority of La Liga players want further guarantees on their health and safety before considering returning to training, report ESPN.

The report outlines how a video conference call was held this week between the captains of clubs across Spain’s top two divisions along with the AFE Players Union – although only 40 of the 42 players were present, with Barcelona’s Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos of Real Madrid not taking part.

It follows on from two players in Spain speaking out against a return to football – Cadiz defender Fali claimed he will refuse to play or train with teammates until there is a coronavirus vaccine available.

Meanwhile, Celta de Vigo midfielder Rafinha Alcantara – on loan from Barcelona – said that football should not return until a vaccine for the coronavirus is available.

Officials from both the Spanish FA and La Liga have reiterated their desire for football to resume at the earliest date, with the green light from health officials, so that the 2019/20 campaign can be completed.

Football in Spain is suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic while the nation’s state of emergency has been extended to mid-May.