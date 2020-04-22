Leganes to buy and donate ambulance for emergency services

The CD Leganes Foundation will buy and donate an ambulance worth €80k to donate to the health services of the city of Leganes.

As confirmed by a statement on the club’s website, the Foundation is funded by those connected to the club and its fans in order to help the local community – considered to be part of the Madrid metropolitan area.

It follows on from the club’s donation of €200k to their local Severo Ochoa hospital to help battle the coronavirus and have prioritised their Foundation funds towards the health services.

The funds will be used to buy news tests, water, disinfectants, blankets, masks and other material that will help amid the health emergency within Spain.

Last month, the club encouraged all those who can to donate towards the Foundation, as outlined on their official website, with the hope of helping ease the mass pressure on the nation’s health services.

Image via cdleganes.com