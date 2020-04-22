La Liga to donate additional €200m to non-professional football and other sports

La Liga will donate an additional €200m to non-professional football and other sports across the next four years.

The information is outlined in a report by Cadena Cope, which outlines how the payment for next season will now be €113m (rather than original €63m), with an extra €50m being added for each of the following three campaigns thereafter.

Funding comes from increased revenue in TV deals for the top two divisions in Spanish football, and it is claimed that the increased donation has been made for the common good of sport.

The funding to the nation’s higher council for sport (CSD) will increase by 1.5%, meaning that an additional €25m will go to sport at a federal level, covering costs for Olympic and Paralympic sports.

There will also be an increase of 1% for the Spanish FA, which represents an increase of €17m while the commercialisation of the Spanish FA will bring extra profits.