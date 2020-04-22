La Liga plans recorded fan atmospheres in empty stadiums

La Liga is hopeful of having audio of supporters at matches behind closed doors in a bid to generate atmosphere in stadiums.

That is according to a report in Onda Cero, which builds on reports that the league are resigned to having to stage any games behind closed doors, should they be played at all over the coming months.

While details of the noises themselves are not made clear by the initial report, it appears that it would be with pre-recorded noises and chants from sets of fans who would be involved in the game.

Spanish football has been suspended indefinitely amidst the coronavirus pandemic and the nation’s state of emergency has been extended to the middle of May.

When football could return remains unclear but it appears increasingly likely that there will be a substantial period of time when, even if matches can be staged, they will be without fans.