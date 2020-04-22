Jese Rodriguez to return to PSG after Sporting CP loan

Jese Rodriguez will return to Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season when his loan deal at Sporting CP expires.

The Spaniard has played in just 12 league games for Sporting CP – starting six – but has scored just once and a report in Diario Sport earlier this season claimed the side reportedly have no plans to extend his loan deal and indeed want to cut it short.

The player’s agent Gines Carvajal told Radio Renascenca: “They (Sporting) told me Jese could continue to train with the group but wanted to let me know that he is not in their plans (for next season.”

Jese spent the second half of last season on loan at Real Betis but they decided not to make the move permanent – reportedly due to the player’s annual wage bill of €3m.

The former Real Madrid player joined Los Verdiblancos on a long deal until the end of the season in January but netted just two goals in 18 appearances for the club.

The 27-year-old’s career has badly stalled since joining the Parisian club in 2016 from Real Madrid, as he barely played before loan spells at Las Palmas and Stoke City.

However, despite holding a reported €9m option to sign him permanently, Betis held little interest in a deal and he eventually moved to Portugal on the final day of the summer transfer window.