International clubs in queue of teams looking at Real Madrid talent Dani Gomez

Real Madrid’s Castilla team produces players at such a ridiculous rate that it’s often hard to keep up.

They hoover up the best young talent in Spain as toddlers, and then put them through years of training, before sending them out on loan ready to make an instant impact.

Dani Gomez is one of the latest crop to impress, playing a starring role in the Segunda with Tenerife this year. He’s scored 18% of their goals in the league, keeping them safe in 12th place as it stands. AS’s piece today claims that despite the disrupted end to the campaign, plenty of teams have taken an interest in the youngster.

Real Madrid won’t want to sell the striker, but there is apparently interest in taking him on loan from Germany, Italy, Holland and Portugal, as well as other La Liga and Segunda sides.

Tenerife want to keep him – but unfortunately for them his successes at the club thus far may have taken him out of their reach.