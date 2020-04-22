Carles Aleñá’s future still uncertain, with Inter Milan and Betis interested

All of football’s future is up in the air right now, but some players in particular have extremely uncertain times ahead.

At least the majority of players at the majority of clubs know where they stand – but some, like Carles Alena of Barcelona – weren’t at all sure about that even before the coronavirus chaos kicked off.

He had failed to break into the Barca team and gone on loan to Real Betis, where he was finally starting to play regularly in the top flight.

Now the whole thing has been sent spiralling back to square 1, an Marca have a report on his future that shows just how uncertain it is. They say that “neither Barcelona nor the player have taken a decision about his future.”

Will he end up back at the Nou Camp? Marca mention interested from Inter Milan, perhaps as part of a Lautaro Martinez deal. Or maybe that temporary move to Betis will continue beyond the conclusion of this current season in the Autumn.

There are so many on the table right now, which is a positive. But in terms of uncertainty, there aren’t many pros around who will be so unsure about where on earth they will be playing in a year’s time.