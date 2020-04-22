Barcelona-owner Rafinha Alcantara: ‘Football can only return after a vaccine’

Celta de Vigo midfielder Rafinha Alcantara, on loan from Barcelona, believes that football can only return after a vaccine or a cure for the coronavirus is found.

Officials from both the Spanish FA and La Liga have reiterated their desire for football to resume at the earliest date, with the green light from health officials, so that the 2019/20 campaign can be completed.

Football in Spain is suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic while the nation’s state of emergency has been extended to mid-May.

With a vaccine to the virus unlikely to be widely available until next year, there have been concerns expressed that football may not be able to staged with total safety guaranteed to its participants.

“What I think is that you can only play again and football can only return after a vaccine, or a cure,” Rafinha told Cadena Cope radio show El Partidazo.

“If one player tests positive for the coronavirus, it will affect his team and the entire competition.”

Rafinha, 27, is on a season long loan deal at Celta from the Camp Nou – where he made 90 first-team appearances – and has been linked with a return to Inter, where he spent the second half of the 2017/18 campaign on loan.