Arsenal’s Carlos Soler transfer hopes hurt after agent quotes

Valencia has been a constant provider of talented creative midfielders to the Premier League in recent years, with Juan Mata and David Silva both coming from the Mediterranean coast to make big impacts in England.

The trend looked set to continue, with Arsenal heavily linked to Carlos Soler in recent months, ahead of what looked a possible summer move.

Instead, quotes in Mundo Deportivo today from Soler’s agent suddenly make any deal feel very far away.

Rodri Baster assured fans of Los Che that his charge had a “long career ahead of him” at the club, and that discussions over a new contract had been “very positive” on both sides.

It may be that this isn’t the right summer for players to be making moves anyway, and money will likely be tight all across the game. But one can be sure that whether Soler moves this summer or not, there will be serious interest in him going forward, both from within the Premier League and without.