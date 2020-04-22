Arsenal in contact with Atletico Madrid over Thomas Partey transfer

Thomas Partey is in talks to join Arsenal, the player’s father has revealed.

Partey is a key piece of Diego Simeone’s Altetico Madrid team now, having emerged from the youth ranks over the last few seasons to establish himself as an indispensable element of the first XI.

But whispers in recent months have hinted at Premier League moves, with Arsenal apparently leading the pack, and now Eurosport quote comments from the midfielder’s father where he confirmed that the Gunners had been in some sort of contact:

“I called my son after hearing the [Arsenal] rumours and he told me that the rumours are true,” Jacob Partey is quoted as saying.

“I will be happy if he decides to move to Arsenal. What they are discussing now is how Atletico will release him.”

There’s nothing particularly concrete in there, and there’s still plenty of reason to believe that the Ghana international would stay in Madrid if persuaded by a big pay rise. Arsenal don’t have any more prestige than Atleti, and certainly haven’t been as competitive either domestically or in Europe.

Money talks however, and Mikel Arteta’s offer may be too impressive for Thomas to turn down.