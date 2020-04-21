Valencia running out of time to sell in-demand Rodrigo

Rodrigo Moreno is for sale, according to reports in Marca today.

They write that after coming close to moves in the last two transfer windows, the Brazilian born Spain international will be sold this summer at least.

The Valencia striker looked set to move to Real Madrid a couple of seasons ago, then Barcelona before they bought Antoine Griezmann, and then finally to Atletico Madrid in the dying days of last summer.

None of those moves worked out in the end, and Valencia owner Peter Lim reportedly wants to cash in this time around. Moreno’s contract runs out in 2022, meaning that this summer represents the last chance to cash in on him before a free transfer becomes a serious prospect.

Barcelona’s latest efforts to sign Rodrigo were in January, with Luis Suarez out injured. They refused to pay the striker’s €60m release clause, and Valencia didn’t budge on it.

Whether their position will have changed this summer remains to be seen.