Sevilla set to shed several first team stars as Monchi regenerates squad again

Teams across Europe are going to face serious structural changes in the wake of the coronavirus crisis, and many will emerge from this summer looking very different to how they look now.

Sevilla are a team who change widely year on year anyway, and according to Marca that’s a process that’s set to continue.

They say that sporting director Monchi is going to allow several long term first team players leave this summer. Their list includes Nolito, Ever Banega and Franco Vazquez, who is attracting interest from Italy.

Others have less certain futures – Jesus Navas is out of contract next summer but will likely get an extension, as such an icon of the club.

Meanwhile keeper Tomas Vaclik and Sergio Escudero are both players Monchi is looking to replace – but if no interested buyers are found this summer, they will be kept around as squad players until a suitable exit route is determined.