Samu Chukwueze claims Chelsea are his favourite team as Premier League interest grows

Samuel Chukwueze is one of the rising stars of La Liga outside the top 3 teams, and his development at Villareal has been attracting attention from abroad for some time now.

Still quite raw, the winger is maturing season by season and it won’t be long before someone decides to take the plunge and pay the Yellow Submarine what they want for the Nigeria international.

His clause is set at €65m, which reduces the number of teams who can even consider buying him, and of those sides Chelsea have to be considered favourites after his latest quotes as featured on Goal.com:

“My favourite team in England is Chelsea,” the 20 year old said in an Instagram Live filmed in isolation.

“I was supporting Chelsea when I was young. When Chelsea lost that Champions League final against Manchester United, I was crying all through the night,” he continued.

That surely puts the Blues in the hot-seat, if indeed they want Chukwueze, and if they can agree a deal with his club. Liverpool were also reportedly interested way back in January, and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see their smart transfer team try and wrap up a deal before anyone else has a chance to make their move.