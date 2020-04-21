Rennes set Real Madrid €60m price for prodigy Eduardo Camavinga

Eduardo Camavinga has been one of the revelations of European football this season.

Just recently turned 17, he’s been starting regularly for Rennes in Ligue 1, and despite his tender years looks like a seasoned pro already.

Predictably he’s been linked with all of Europe’s top clubs, and in Spain it’s Real Madrid who are being connected with him most closely; mainly thanks to Zinedine Zidane’s French connections, and his reported admiration of the young prodigy.

Spanish paper MundoDeportivo have picked up on the story, and today add a new detail – the reported asking price of historic Rennes. They’re apparently holding out for €60m, a sum that would have seemed utterly insane for a 17 year old with about 9 months of play under his belt not long ago.

Nowadays however, considering he’s one of the most highly rated talents in football, it seems a pretty reasonable request. How major deals and major risks like this one will be affected by the global financial collapse being cause by the coronavirus.