Real Madrid follow David Alaba despite existing options

Real Madrid – along with every other big team – have been tracking David Alaba for years.

The Bayern Munich full back has been one of the best in the world in his position for some time, but the prospects of prising him away from Germany’s biggest and most successful club have been minuscule.

But Real Madrid don’t give up easily, and according to Marca Los Blancos are growing increasingly hopeful that a deal might finally get done. The Austria star’s contract expires next summer, and while he’s still widely expected to sign another one in Bavaria, the possibility and the temptation of leaving are clear.

Now 27, he faces a big decision over whether to commit himself to be a career man at Bayern, or to gamble it all on new successes in a new league at Real Madrid.

The problem is that Zinedine Zidane’s team are now well stocked at full back, with Ferland Mendy, Marcelo, Dani Carvajal in the squad and Achraf Hakimi and Sergio Reguilon out on loan.

They don’t need Alaba – but if he becomes available they might not be able to resist picking up a prize they’ve coveted for a long time.