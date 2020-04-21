Real Madrid could accelerate Bernabeu redevelopment by playing at training ground

European leagues are going to to try and finish in a rapid late summer spurt played behind closed doors.

It’s an ambitious plan, but Real Madrid – as always – are going one further.

According to reports on ESPN, the club from the Spanish capital is planning to play those games in the Alfredo di Stefano stadium at their training ground at Valdebebas outside Madrid.

That will allow them to continue the reconstruction work at the Bernabeu, potentially meaning they can finish ahead of schedule.

Los Merengues have six home games left, and by playing at the 6000 capacity ground usually used by Castilla, they can continue the renovations that began last year and are set to continue for two further seasons.

The training ground has been closed since March 12th for health reasons, but will be allowed to reopen in the coming weeks as the Spanish state relaxes its lockdown.

The Spanish FA and La Liga have both been contacted over the matter, and look likely to green-light the decision in the coming weeks.