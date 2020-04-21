Real Madrid and Barcelona both keen on all-round Inter star Marcelo Brozovic

A new name has entered the mix for Barcelona and Real Madrid’s transfer plans this summer – Marcelo Brozovic.

The Inter Milan midfielder has been impressing for some time in Serie A now, and at 27 it seems that the time is ripe for him to try his luck on a new stage.

Mundo Deportivo are today reporting that both of the top La Liga teams are taking the temperature of the former Lokomotiv and Dinamo Zagreb box to box dynamo. He’s shown himself to be a canny operator in Serie A and internationally, and it’s easy to see why two sides looking to add some legs and versatility to their midfields would be interested.

Of course Antonio Conte was in the midst of a full title charge with Inter, and it may well be that Croatia international Brozovic sees more of a future sticking where he’s comfortable.

On the other hand, it’s rare to see a player turn down Barca or Real – let alone both at the same time.