PSG enter race for Real Madrid’s Achraf Hakimi

Paris Saint Germain are one of the teams now intereted in signing Achraf Hakimi, the Real Madrid right back on loan at Borussia Dortmund.

The Madrid youth product has really impressed in his two seasons in the Bundesliga, and according to Marca there is now a an internal debate in the Spanish capital about what to do with him.

He’s shown himself to be a top class prospect, and already one of the best in the world at that position. It’s no surprise that Dortmund want to keep him, and that teams like PSG are hovering now they’re aware that Madrid are considering a sale.

Dani Carvajal has been brilliant for Los Merengues for years, and it’s easy to see why they’re reluctant to replace him – but Hakimi is a quality player from their own academy, and letting him go to a team like PSG could be a huge mistake.