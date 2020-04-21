Nelson Semedo and Carles Alena included in Barcelona plans for Lautaro Martinez

Over the past 12 months Lautaro Martinez has emerged as one of the young stars of world football, and Barcelona appear to have their eyes firmly fixed on him.

We’ve heard various stories about potential bids for the Inter player from the Catalan giants, but only in recent weeks have details begun to emerge.

Sport – who are always well connected in matters related to Barca – today claim on their front page that the Italian club are considering asking for Nelson Semedo and Carles Alena in a part-exchange deal.

Martinez’s release clause is €111m, and there’s no way the Blaugrana are going to be able to afford that up front, so it’s very promising from their perspective if Inter are willing to accept players to make up part of it.

The fact that they could also get rid of two squad members who aren’t in their long term plans would be an additional bonus.