Napoli join list of teams interested in Ivan Rakitic

Ivan Rakitic’s future has been up in the air for some time now, as the Croatian star has gradually been phased out of the Barcelona side.

Various destinations have been suggested, including Atletico Madrid and his old club Sevilla.

But today’s edition of Marca throws an international club into the mix. Napoli may be selling former Betis man Fabian Ruiz, meaning that a deep lying playmaker will be on the agenda for the Serie A side.

Rakitic has been suggested as the man to fill that hole, but given he’s well into his 30s now it’s not going to be a long term solution.

The former Schalke player’s relations with Barcelona have been degrading significantly as his importance to the team has faded, and a divorce may be the best option for both this summer.

His contract runs out in a year, so any fee for him would now be very low. Napoli aren’t going to be the only interested party once the window opens.