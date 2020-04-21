Manchester United make first contact with Atletico over Joao Felix move

Just one year after he arrived at Atletico Madrid as perhaps the hottest prospect in world football, Joao Felix is already being linked with moves away from the club.

AS today have a story claiming that Manchester United could go all out to sign the Portuguese golden boy this summer, and have already had “first contacts” with the 20 year old.

After a sensational breakthrough at Benfica, Felix made a monstrous €126m move last summer to the Spanish capital, only to find his first season a real slog.

It’s difficult for any player – especially such a young one with so little experience in senior football – to adjust to Diego Simeone’s teams, and Felix really went into his shell at times.

Atleti fans will be desperate to see him get more time, especially after this debut campaign was cut short. But if Simeone and the Atletico board think this is a chance to get out from under a very costly mistake, they will have to consider any offers that come in from the Premier League.