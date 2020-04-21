Copa del Rey final delayed and could be played in 12 months time

The long-awaited Copa Del Rey final between Real Sociedad and Athletic Bilbao has been delayed indefinitely, and could even be played as far in the future as a year from now, a week ahead of the next final.

The two sides battled through a memorable edition of the competition to the final, only to see their dreams of an all Basque final ruined by the coronavirus chaos.

Both sides will still play in Europe next season, according to Marca’s report on the news, although it’s dependent on whether UEFA is able to complete its competitions and assign its own places to teams.

This delay gives everyone a chance to figure out how to squeeze countless remaining matches from this season in before next season. It also hopefully means that the game can be played with a full stadium, rather than behind closed doors.

With La Liga, Europa League and Champions League games to sort out, the Copa Del Rey has been an afterthought for many people, but for fans of the two sides it’s been at the forefront of their minds, and this at least gives some comfort that the competition will not be cancelled.