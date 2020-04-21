Brilliant Barcelona talent Riqui Puig has already decided his future

In among the various potential incomings and outgoings at the Nou Camp this summer, there’s one player who has still not featured a huge amount whose future is on the lips of every Cule.

Riqui Puig is one of the brightest talents to come out of La Masia in recent years, and the Catalan club have been criticised by some fans already for not having introduced him to first team action sooner.

A lack of game time lead to some whispers he might go on loan or even be sold this summer, but Catalan paper Sport today write that the 20 year old has decided his future is very much at the Nou Camp.

They say he doesn’t even want to hear about loan offers when the chance to train alongside his heroes and play for his boyhood club is available. So those sides hoping to steal a creative gem away from the Spanish champions will have to look elsewhere.