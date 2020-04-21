Barcelona want €90m for Philippe Coutinho but Chelsea hold out for less

Barcelona have a lot on their agenda this summer, but high on the list of priorities is getting rid of Philippe Coutinho.

The big money panic buy from Liverpool has been an utter disaster since arriving at the Nou Camp, and the club have reached the stage where getting back the money they paid for him looks impossible.

They’re willing to take almost any deal that gets him off their wage bill and out of their hair for now, while they deal with more pressing problems.

Chelsea are one of the teams who have been linked most strongly, and Catalan paper Sport are leading the charge with details about a prospective move for the attacking midfielder.

They say the Blues are “very close” to the Brazilian, although Barca’s demands of €90m are not feasible for them. The pressing need for Barcelona to sell in order to buy, and the desire of the player to make a Premier League return, mean that Frank Lampard’s team reckon they can get the former Red for significantly less than that.