Barcelona to sell Nou Camp naming rights for next season to raise money for coronavirus fight

For the first time in the club’s history, Barcelona will sell the naming rights to their famous stadium the Nou Camp.

It was announced today on the club’s official website that the Barca Foundation, the club’s charitable wing, will be given the chance to find a stadium sponsor for the 2020/2021 season, with all proceeds going towards the fight against coronavirus.

Catalonia has been one of the hardest hit regions in the world so far by the virus, and the fight is still ongoing.

It’s unsure when the stadium will even be back in action, and it’s hard to imagine it being full again before 2021, but either way the name is an important piece of globally-recognised branding.

Some cynics will argue that this is just opening up the door for other sponsors long term – just as happened with the initial use of Unicef as the club’s shirt sponsorship.

But no matter the long term plans, this money will help people desperately in need in the short term, and that can only be a good thing.