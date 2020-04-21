Atletico Madrid demand €150m for Saul transfer

Saul Niguez is not going anywhere this summer, unless a team is prepared to pay the €150m release clause in his contract.

That’s accoring to Marca, who today report that Atletico Madrid will not listen to any offers for ther midfielder, pointing all interested parties to the fixed number that has been set in the 26 year old’s deal since he renegotiated in 2017.

€150 is a princely sum, but in modern football not an impossible one. Manchester United, the club being most closely linked with Saul at the moment, could certainly afford to pay it.

The question is how much they want the Atleti number 8, and who they might be able to sell to balance the books.

On the part of the selling team, they are in a strong position. Niguez is signed up until 2026 with that clause in his contract, and they are happy with his progress and contribution.

If you want him, you can come and get him – but don’t expet a discount.