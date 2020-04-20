Zidane wants Bayern Munich’s David Alaba at Real Madrid

Zinedine Zidane wants Real Madrid to sign versatile Bayern Munich player David Alaba, Diario Sport cite German media outlet Bild as reporting.

It is claimed that Alaba’s ability to play across several positions – primarily as left-back, but also in midfielder or the heart of defence, is highly valued by Los Blancos.

Last month, El Mundo Deportivo cited a report in Bild that the Austrian has a new agent, Pini Zahavi, in the latest indication that he wants to leave the Bavarian club.

The 27-year-old has amassed 372 appearances for Bayern over the past but has not been involved quite as frequently this time round making just 24 appearances across the Bundesliga and Champions League.

Alaba’s deal at the Allianz Arena expires in the summer of 2021 and no contract talks have yet taken place so there is a window of opportunity which means he may be sold for a profit this summer.

The Austrian is also highly sought after due to his versatility in between defence and midfield, with Bayern deployed him at left back and central midfield this season.

Alaba is thought to be available in the price range of €35m-40m.