Valencia latest Spanish club to confirm salary reductions

Valencia have become the latest Spanish club to apply for an ERTE which will reduce the salaries of players.

An ERTE is Spain’s temporary redundancy scheme which is activated by the state of emergency within the country, with businesses losing access to their profits.

All of Spain’s major clubs have now confirmed a salary reduction of varying levels, including Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atletico de Madrid, Sevilla, Real Betis, Villarreal, Real Sociedad and Athletic Club Bilbao.

Now Marca outline how Los Che have become the latest club to slash their wage bill, despite president Anil Murthy saying on 18 March that they would not be considering that option.

It follows two weeks of negotiations between the club and its staff, with the club losing a significant amount of revenue in the past month.

The coronavirus outbreak has brought sport across the world to a halt with Spanish football suspended indefinitely – meaning that all clubs have no income from matchdays or, for the elite clubs, their museums.