Valencia interest in Man City playmaker David Silva

Valencia are hopeful of a deal to re-sign their former playmaker David Silva when his Manchester City contract expires at the end of the season.

Los Che sold the player for €33m a decade ago but Silva may now return to the Mestalla on a free transfer, as reported by ESPN via Marca.

The 34-year-old has amassed 423 appearances for City, scoring 73 goals, providing 134 assists and winning four Premier League titles after joining from Valencia in 2010, but is out of contract this summer.

Silva has scored three goals and provided eight assist for Pep Guardiola’s side across 28 appearances this term and Calciomercato recently reported Milan view him as an experienced leader to replace Zlatan Ibrahimovic this summer.

According to a recent report in the Daily Star, Silva has also been offered a two-year contract by Real Betis and is weighing up that alongside proposals from USA – where he has been linked to Inter Miami, owner by David Beckham – and Japan.

Silva’s dream is to retire at his hometown club Las Palmas – who are currently languishing in Spain’s second division.

The playmaker has retired from international duty but won a notable 125 caps for La Roja, scoring 25 goals and winning three major tournaments – winning two European Championship crowns alongside the 2010 World Cup.

A product of Valencia’s youth system, Silva played for Los Che across six seasons and also enjoyed loan spells at Eibar and Celta Vigo.