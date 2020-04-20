Valencia eye Juventus defender Mattia De Sciglio

Valencia and Paris Saint-Germain are leading the interest in signing Juventus defender Mattia De Sciglio this summer, report Calciomercato.

Although the full-back has two years remaining on his contract in Turin he is said to be keen on more regular first-team football so that he can earn a starting spot for Italy in the next European Championships.

The 27-year-old joined the Old Lady from Milan in the summer of 2017 in a deal reported to be worth €12m, but he has not been first-choice at the club either under Max Allegri nor Maurizio Sarri.

Juve decided to stick with De Sciglio after letting Joao Cancelo join Manchester City last summer, whilst Leonardo Spinazzola went to Roma in the same window.

Indeed, a report in The Telegraph recently outlined how Cancelo could join Barcelona in a swap deal for his Portugal international teammate Nelson Semedo.

Los Che have also been linked with a return for Cancelo – in January, Diario AS reported Cancelo was a ‘priority’ for former club Valencia while local media outlet Super Deporte claimed the club were in the market for the full-back’s return.