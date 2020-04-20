UEFA president Ceferin: ‘There are options to finish cups and leagues…there is no deadline’

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin insists that there ‘are options to finish cups and leagues’ and is confident no fans in stadiums will be for a ‘limited period’.

The head of European football’s governing body spoke of his confidence that the 2019/20 season would be completed, despite an indefinite suspension of sport across the continent.

No fixtures have been staged since the first half of March and it is unlikely football will resume in any major league in the next six weeks, with fears that there could be a much longer absence.

There have been fears that the current season would not be completed although Ceferin said that the return of football is ‘the most important thing’ and also spoke of the importance of guaranteeing the health of all those involved on matchdays.

The Slovenian also said that there was no deadline to which they were working to and denied that any competitions would have to be declared null and void, nor that they would not resume.

“The priority is the health of the fans, players and managers,” Ceferin told an interview with Corriere della Sera, as cited by Cadena Cope.

“I am optimistic by nature, I think there are options to resume and finish the cups and leagues. We may have to play without spectators, but the most important thing is to play the games.

“At first it will be played behind closed doors, but it is better to play without spectators than not to play at all. Football would bring the fans emotions and joy that they desperately need, directly to their houses.

“These measures would only be for a limited period and little by little we will return to normal, to see stadiums full again, but there is no deadline.

“We are analysing all options, and there are options to finish cups and leagues.”