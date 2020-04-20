Roma move for Atletico Madrid’s Thomas Lemar

Out-of-favour attacker Thomas Lemar appears to be close to leaving Atletico de Madrid with Italian club Roma interested in his signature.

That is according to a report in El Mundo Deportivo, who say Roma are looking at a season-long loan arrangement with an option to buy for the France international.

The 24-year-old is no longer a regular in Diego Simeone’s side and has yet to score or register an assist to date this campaign – with multiple reports that he will be allowed to leave this month to free up wages.

Arsenal are said by the report to have been the biggest admirers of the player in recent months but may now look elsewhere.

In January, The Independent reported that their North London rivals Tottenham are willing to sanction a €6m loan offer and a €60m option-to-buy for the player, while also assuming his wages.

Diario AS had drawn on reports from England and France that Spurs boss Jose Mourinho is a big fan of the former Monaco player and has instructed the club to make a move.

The France international became the club’s record signing – but has since been displaced by Joao Felix – when he joined the club from Monaco in the summer of 2018 in a €60m deal.

It has been reported that Atleti are operating at the maximum of their wage budget, meaning that they must sell before they can rejuvenate their squad.