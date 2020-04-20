Lyon overlook Barcelona’s Eric Abidal for technical secretary

Lyon have appointed former player Bruno Cheyrou as their new technical secretary, ending rumours that Barcelona’s Eric Abidal would fill the position.

As outlined by El Mundo Deportivo, Cheyrou will work under Juninho Pernambucano at the French club, with their former player Abidal linked to the role amid speculation on his future at the Camp Nou.

The former France international defender was involved in a spat with the club’s star player Lionel Messi back in February, which was played out in the public eye.

Abidal hit out at the work ethic of the club’s players in interviews, saying that was a major reason why the club decided to dismiss Coach Ernesto Valverde in January.

Club captain Lionel Messi then responded on Instagram, writing: “When you talk about players, you have to give names because if not, it gives air to things which are not true.”

Abidal has been at the club in a technical role since 2018 and assumed his position last summer with Ramon Planes as his deputy, after the departure of Pep Segura and the resignation of vice-president Jordi Mestre.

Abidal’s sacking of Valverde is his major decision at the club – the signings of Antoine Griezmann and Frenkie de Jong were said to be concluded before his arrival, with only the arrivals of goalkeeper Neto and Real Betis wing-back Junior Firpo last season overseen by him.