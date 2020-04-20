Barcelona goalkeeper Neto wants Valencia return

Barcelona goalkeeper Neto is open to a return to Valencia less than 12 months after leaving the club, report Super Deporte.

The Brazilian shot-stopper moved to the Camp Nou last summer in a deal worth an initial €26m plus a further €9m in variables, with Jasper Cillessen moving the other way in a €35m deal.

Neto has provided back-up to long-term number one Marc-Andre Ter Stegen at the Catalan giants this campaign and has featured in just one La Liga game to date – December’s 2-2 draw at Espanyol – and for matches in total for the club.

Los Che’s Director of Football César Sánchez is said to be pushing for a move for the goalkeeper while the future of Cillessen is said to be ‘under a magnifying glass’.

Neto has a deal at the Blaugrana through to the summer of 2023 but he could be available for transfer in the region of €20m this summer, the report suggests.

He was previously number one across several seasons at Fiorentina, with a back-up stint at Juventus paving the way for a €7m switch to the Mestalla in 2017.