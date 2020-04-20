Arthur Melo says Inter interest an ‘honour’ but wants Barcelona stay

Barcelona midfielder Arthur Melo has admitted he is flattered by interest from Italian club Inter but he has no intentions of leaving the Camp Nou.

A report from Diario Sport earlier this month claimed that the Brazil international is viewed as being non-transferrable by the Catalan giants due to his style of play and that he remains a key part of their project.

It is said that there are only a handful of players in Quique Setien’s side who will not be sold under any circumstances, with Lionel Messi and Frenkie de Jong among them.

However, a report in Gazzetta dello Sport claimed the former Gremio midfielder was one of four players – alongside Nelson Semedo, Junior Firpo and Carles Alena – who Inter would like if they were to countenance selling striker Lautaro Martinez to the Catalans.

“Inter being interested in me is an honour but I want to stay at Barcelona for now,” he told Gazzetta dello Sport. “Inter are a giant club, with a great Coach and an impressive team.

“But right now, I am only thinking of Barcelona – I am very happy in the city and at the club, I want to be here for many years.”

Arthur has a contract with the club until the summer of 2024 with a €400m release clause, while transfermarkt gives him a market value of €70m.