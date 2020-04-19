UEFA ‘confirm’ rescheduled Barcelona v Napoli date

UEFA have reportedly devised a schedule to complete the 2019-20 Champions League, including Barcelona’s last 16 clash with Napoli.

Quique Setien’s team drew 1-1 with the Italians, at the Stadio San Paolo on February 25.

However, according to reports from Corriere dello Sport, Europe’s governing body has now established a return date, following the coronavirus suspension.

The game has been provisionally earmarked for August 8, although it is almost certain to be played behind closed doors.

Barcelona’s meeting with Gennaro Gattuso’s side is just one of the rearranged ties to be played at the start of August.

Juventus will take on Lyon, and Zinedine Zidane’s Real Madrid face Manchester City on August 7, in their own last 16 deciders.

The quarter finals will take place between August 11 and 14, the semi finals between August 18 and 22, and the final on August 29.

These new dates could mean the 2020-21 Champions League group stages are pushed back from early September into mid October.

UEFA will provide an update following a meeting and video conference with all 55 national federation members next week.