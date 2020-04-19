Sandro Rosell calls on Barcelona to resign Neymar

Former Barcelona president Sandro Rosell wants the club to bring former superstar Neymar back to the Camp Nou this summer.

The Catalan giants signed the Brazilian during Rosell’s tenure as president in 2013, before he moved to PSG in 2017 in a €222M deal.

La Blaugrana have been linked a €150M move for him this summer, after failing to secure a deal less than 12 months ago.

“If I was in charge, I would sign Neymar again at Barcelona, he told an interview with Mundo Deportivo.

“I have no doubt about that, and I have no doubt that Messi wants him back.

“Messi is the best player in history, and he wants the best players by his side, to win things.”

PSG are reported to be willing to sell Neymar, if Barcelona meet their asking price in the coming months.

However, due to the financial pressure of the ongoing coronavirus, Barcelona have a reduced transfer budget.

Quique Setien could offer a player exchange to the French side, with Jean Clair Todibo, Samuel Umtiti and Ousmane Dembele all options.