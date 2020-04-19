Real Madrid withdraw interest in Tottenham’s Harry Kane

Real Madrid have pulled out of the race to sign Tottenham’s Harry Kane, due to the financial pressure of coronavirus pandemic.

The England international has hinted he could leave North London in recent weeks, opening speculation of offers from Manchester United and Real Madrid.

However, according to reports from the Daily Mail, Los Blancos will not pay Spurs’ reported asking price of £230M.

The report states Totenham chairman Daniel Levy is open to selling Kane, but only if the club’s full quoted fee is met.

Real Madrid may now focus on cheaper alternatives to boost their attacking options ahead of the 2020-21 campaign.

Zinedine Zidane’s side could now battle arch rivals Barcelona for Arsenal skipper Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, according to the Daily Mirror.

The Gabonese international is out of contract at the Emirates Stadium in June 2021, with no extension agreed between the two parties.

He could be on the market for around £60M, if the Gunners opt to sell him, and avoid losing out to a free transfer next summer.