PSG to rival Barcelona for Porto star Alex Telles

Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain are potentially in line for a summer move for Barcelona target Alex Telles from Porto.

According to reports from Diario AS, the French club are keen on the Brazilian, as a replacement for Layvin Kurzawa.

Kurzawa will leave the Parc des Princes this summer when his contract expires in June.

Telles would be an ideal fit for Thomas Tuchel’s side, due to his ability to play in both defence and midfield.

Porto are open to offers around €20M, with Telles unlikely to extended his deal at the club beyond June 2021.

Barcelona have shown a fleeting interest in the 27-year old, but only if they opt to sell Junior Firpo this summer.

Firpo has been highlighted as a possible departure from the Camp Nou, after a mixed first season in Catalonia.

However, if Barcelona do resurrect their interest in the former Gremio man, PSG will not be their only rivals for him.

Premier League pair Chelsea and Liverpool have been linked with a bid, alongside AS Monaco and Atletico Madrid.