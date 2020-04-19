Premier League pair linked with Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele

Premier League pair Arsenal and Manchester United are reportedly considering a summer move for Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembele.

The French international has been linked with a exit from Catalonia ahead of the 2020-21 campaign, after an injury disrupted 12 months.

He is not expected to be back fit until July, due to persistent hamstring injuries, and just five La Liga appearances this season.

However, despite his injury woes, clubs from across Europe are monitoring the winger’s situation at the Camp Nou.

A report from Diario Sport claims both Arsenal and United are now examining the reasons for Dembele’s injuries, and whether the concerns are enough to block a move.

The 22-year old joined La Blaugrana in a €105M deal from Dortmund in 2017, however his value has dropped significantly since then.

Barcelona are now rumoured to be open to interested bids in the region of €50M for the Frenchman, to raise funds for a summer transfer targets.