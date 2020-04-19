Pablo Mari wants permanent Arsenal stay

Flamengo centre back Pablo Mari wants to make his loan move at Premier League side Arsenal a permanent transfer this summer.

The former Real Mallorca defender joined the Gunners on a six month deal from the Brazilian side in the January transfer window.

Arsenal do have a purchase option on the defender, and Mari told an interview with Sky Sports he hopes to remain in North London.

“I think I can be really good at Arsenal.

“I hope we can talk at the end of the season, and confirm a permanent transfer.

“But, obviously at the moment it is difficult to confirm these things.”

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta opted to delay Mari’s first team debut until March 2, as the Spanish centre back worked on his fitness.

However, the former Manchester City coach is a big fan of him, and could ask the club to confirm a deal this summer.

The pre agreement between the clubs allows Arsenal to sign him for a £13.5M ahead of the 2020-21 campaign.

The Premier League side are likely to be active in the summer transfer market, albeit with a reduced budget in the coming months.

Sokratis, David Luiz and Shkodran Mustafi are all out of contract in less than 12 months, and Arteta could be open to selling at least one of them.