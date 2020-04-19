Lyon consider Barcelona director Eric Abidal for technical secretary role

Ligue 1 club Lyon are considering an approach for Barcelona’s Director of Football Eric Abidal, as their new technical secretary.

Current secretary Florian Maurice will leave for Rennes this summer, with Lyon on the hunt for a replacement.

According to reports from RMC Sport, reported via Marca, Abidal is the first choice for CEO Jean-Michel Aulas, over of Paul Mitchell, Bruno Cheyrou and Loic Desire.

The reports adds Abidal has the support of director, and former Lyon teammate Juninho Pernambucabo.

Abidal could be tempted by a return to France, after a controversial few months in Catalonia.

The former French international became embroiled in a row with Lionel Messi, after criticising the role of senior players following the dismissal of Ernesto Valverde.

Messi firmly rejected Abidal’s claims, but the 40-year old’s standing at the club has been subsequently weakened.

Barcelona also have club elections at the end of next season, with no guarantee Abidal will continue in his role.