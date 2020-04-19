Kylian Mbappe’s value ‘could drop to €40M’

The financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic will cause transfer values to plummet, according to French politician Daniel Cohn-Bendit.

The French MEP highlighted the example of PSG forward Kylian Mbappe as a prime example of the impending price drop.

According to Cohn-Bendit, Real Madrid target Mbappe could now cost around €40M, compared to €180-200M prior to the outbreak.

“Tomorrow, Mbappe will cost around €35-40M at most, not €200M, he told an interview with French outlet Ouest-France, reported via the Evening Standard.

“Who is going to be able to buy him?

“There is going to be new regulations, and this will affect wages and image rights.”

Mbappe has been on Real Madrid’s radar for the last 12 months, amid growing reports he wants to leave PSG and play in Spain.

Real Madrid will maintain their interest in the World Cup winner, and a reduction in his value, will intensify speculation in the coming weeks.

Zinedine Zidane may sell squad players to fund a move for the 21-year old, with James Rodriguez and Luka Jovic linked with an exit.

Gareth Bale has been rumoured to be a potential departure from the Santiago Bernabeu, but the Welshman looks certain to remain in Madrid.