Getafe want Real Betis’ Zou Feddal

Getafe are considering a summer move for Real Betis centre back Zou Feddal, as the Madrid club look to boost their defensive options.

Feddal has slipped down the pecking order at the Estadio Benito Villamarin this season, with just 10 La Liga starts under Rubi.

The Moroccan international is out of contract with Los Verdiblancos in June 2021, and they could be open to a quick sale.

The 30-year old was linked with Valencia in January, however Jose Bordalas’ side now look favourites to sign him, according to reports from Mundo Deportivo.

Bordalas is reportedly on the hunt for a new centre back, following Leandro Cabrera’s mid season move to Espanyol.

Feddal is valued at €5M by the Andalucian club, however due to his contract situation that fee could be lowered to €2.5-3M.

Getafe’s transfer budget will be dictated by whether or not they secure a second successive European qualification for 2020-21.

Bordalas’ are currently in fifth place in La Liga, however there is no confirmed restart date for the 2019-20 season.