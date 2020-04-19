Daniel Wass wants Valencia stay in 2020-21

Valencia midfielder Daniel Wass has revealed he is keen to commit his long term future to the club during the summer break.

The Danish international joined Los Che ahead of the 2018-19 season, in a €7.5M deal from La Liga rivals Celta Vigo.

His versatility has made him a key asset for both Marcelino and Albert Celades, with 25 appearances from 27 La Liga games this season.

He is out of contract in June 2022, but the 30-year old has no intention of leaving the Estadio Mestalla.

“I want to stay at Valencia for many years, I am very happy here, he told an interview with the club website.

“I have two years left, but I hope to stay for longer.

“My dream is to win more trophies, as a footballer I always want to win more. Last year’s Copa win was very special.”

Celades’ side are currently battling to secure a Champions League spot for the third successive season in La Liga.

However, due to the coronavirus suspension, Celades’ side are stuck in 7th, four points off fourth placed Real Sociedad, and behind Getafe and Atletico Madrid.

La Liga are yet to provide official confirmation of when, or if, the season will resume, with 11 games still to play in 2018-19.