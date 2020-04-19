Borussia Dortmund to rival Real Madrid for Eduardo Camavinga

Real Madrid could be challenged in the race for Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, by Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund.

Los Blancos have been heavily linked with a move for the highly rated teenager for the last 12 months.

Zinedine Zidane is reportedly willing to pay the French club’s asking price of €60M in order to secure a move.

However, according to reports from French newspaper Le10 Sport, Lucien Favre is also monitoring Camavinga.

Dortmund bought Ousmane Dembele from Rennes in 2015, and have maintained a good relationship with the French side since.

But despite the reports of Dortmund now looking rivalling Real Madrid, the Spanish giants remain confident of a deal.

The La Liga side have made no secret of their desire to buy the 17-year old, with Zidane tipping him for a bright future.

However, due to the presumed drop in transfer values this summer, following the coronavirus outbreak, Real Madrid could push for a deal closer to €40M.