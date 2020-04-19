Barcelona prepare to play without fans until 2021

Barcelona are reportedly preparing contingency plans to play all first team games behind closed doors until February 2021.

The Catalan giants have not played since their 1-0 La Liga win over Real Sociedad on March 7, due to the ongoing coronavirus lock down.

La Liga and UEFA are both working on potential dates, but all scenarios are set to include games without fans at first.

According to a report from La Vanguardia, a internal club document reveals they are working on two possible solutions.

The more conservative option involves the 2019-20 season being cancelled in the coming weeks.

This would mean the 2020-21 campaign beginning on September 15, with no fans allowed into the Camp Nou until February 2021.

However, the alternative sees the current season restarting on June 15, and ending between August 1 and 15.

This would allow fans to return to stadiums on November 15, with the 2020-21 season starting on September 15 and ending on May 31.

UEFA will meet again next week, with a further update on the return of the Champions League and Europa League expected.