Arthur Melo dismisses Barcelona exit talk

Barcelona midfielder Arthur Melo has moved to play down growing speculation he could leave the Catalan giants this summer.

The Brazilian international has endured a frustrating start to 2020, with injuries blocking his first team role under Quique Setien.

That has opened up rumours of a departure before the 2020-21 campaign, potentially as part of a deal to bring in Inter Milan forward Lautaro Martinez to Spain.

However, the former Gremio man has stated he will be staying at the Camp Nou.

“I am proud that my name is being connected with world renowned clubs such as Inter Milan, he told an interview with Gazzetta dello Sport.

“But at the moment, my focus is on Barcelona.

“I feel very comfortable at the club, and in the city. I see myself wearing the colours of Barcelona for many years.”

Barcelona are expected to continue with their interest in Martinez, who has a release clause of €111M activated in July.

However, the window of opportunity to meet the Argentina international’s clause only lasts for two weeks.

La Blaugrana are reported to be unable to match the full cash fee, according to reports from Mundo Deportivo.

But, they could offer an alternative player plus cash deal, with Chilean international Arturo Vidal heading to the San Siro.