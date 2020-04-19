Arsenal want Valencia striker Rodrigo Moreno

Arsenal have reportedly signalled their interest in a possible summer transfer for Valencia’s star striker Rodrigo Moreno.

The Premier League side are rumoured to be assessing their attacking options, amid reports Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette could be leaving.

Reports from in Daily Mirror claim Gunners boss Mikel Arteta has highlighted the Spanish international as an ideal replacement.

The 29-year old was linked with a move to Barcelona last summer, prior to Antoine Griezmann’s arrival at the Camp Nou.

However, their interest has now subsided, and Arteta will is hoping to lure him to England with the promise of a new challenge.

Moreno has a release clause of around £100M at the Estadio Mestalla, however that could be reduced due to the financial impact of coronavirus.

Los Che boss Albert Celades may also be under additional pressure to sell his star asset, if his side fail to secure Champions League qualification for the 2020-21 season.