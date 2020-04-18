Santi Cazorla’s Villarreal future remains in doubt

Santi Cazorla’s immediate future at Villarreal remains in doubt, with his current deal at the club set to expire on June 30.

The Spanish international has enjoyed a renaissance since returning for a third spell at El Madrigal from Arsenal in 2018.

Despite suffering a serious Achilles injury with the Gunners, he has performed a miraculous return to form and fitness.

The 35-year old has captained Javier Calleja’s side for the majority of the 2019-20, playing a key role prior to the coronavirus La Liga shut down.

However, according to reports in Mundo Deportivo, he is undecided on whether or not to exercise a one year extension clause.

The club want to keep the former Malaga man for another season, amid growing reports of potential offers from the MLS.

Club captain Bruno Soriano is also out of contract, after an injury ravaged 18 months for the 35-year old, and the one club man is set to be released after 13 years with the Yellow Submarine.